Barclays Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

PG&E stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

