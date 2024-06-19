Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Anna Cross Sells 53,422 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,797.53).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 206.70 ($2.63). 34,896,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,170,672. The firm has a market cap of £30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.13. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 224.30 ($2.85).

A number of research firms have commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.33).

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

