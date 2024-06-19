Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,664,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $902,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.