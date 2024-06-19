Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.