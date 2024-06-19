Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.19. 1,973,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,513. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

