Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $491.01. 275,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,880. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

