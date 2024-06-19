Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $4,499,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 109,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 18,747,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.