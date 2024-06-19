Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,998. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

