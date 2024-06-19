Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 3,628 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Altria Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,347,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 16,402,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,265. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

