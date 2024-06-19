BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $9.60. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 35,691 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tara L. French purchased 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $163,776 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

