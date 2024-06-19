Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CB traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

