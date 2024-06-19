Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,709 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

