Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. 2,032,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

