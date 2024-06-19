Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.25. 3,036,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,559. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

