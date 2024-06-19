Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

