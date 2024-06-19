Beldex Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $246.76 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.14 or 0.05465179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,227,267 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,847,267 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

