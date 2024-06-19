BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $62.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

