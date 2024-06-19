Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. 557,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.