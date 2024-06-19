Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,327. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

