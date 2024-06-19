Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.