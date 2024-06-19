Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as high as C$1.54. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.58 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

