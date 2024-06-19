BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

