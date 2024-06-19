Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average is $229.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $298.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

