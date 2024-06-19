BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 544,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 702,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 172.54 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

