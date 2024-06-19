Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,280.07 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $64,930.56 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.02 or 0.00597664 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00067216 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,714,425 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
