Bitcoin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $65,155.76 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,284.52 billion and approximately $19.44 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00598226 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00067708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,714,565 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

