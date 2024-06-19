BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.05 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $845.18 million and $37.05 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000947 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000086 USD and is down -9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $35,979,772.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

