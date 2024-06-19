BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.5 %

BJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,444. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

