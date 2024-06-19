Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.83.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
