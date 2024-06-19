BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Shares Down 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.52). Approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.50 ($2.53).

BlackRock Income and Growth Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.31. The company has a market capitalization of £40.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

