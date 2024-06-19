Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.83.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.