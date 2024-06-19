Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

