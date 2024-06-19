BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

