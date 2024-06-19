Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 401 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

