Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after acquiring an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,042,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,888. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

