Boltwood Capital Management Buys 495 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 9,012,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.