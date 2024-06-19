Boltwood Capital Management Buys 93 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.25. 4,225,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

