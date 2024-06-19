Boltwood Capital Management Has $569,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 687,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,763. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.