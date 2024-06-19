Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 185 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,320,000 after buying an additional 1,677,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,751 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 831,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 128,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

