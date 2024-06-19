Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,493. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.