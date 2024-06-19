Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 2,958,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,026,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.54 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.38.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

