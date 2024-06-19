Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

BPF.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,255. The firm has a market cap of C$337.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.62.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

