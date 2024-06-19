Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BYD opened at C$259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$253.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$276.70. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$224.00 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

