Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
BYD opened at C$259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$253.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$276.70. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$224.00 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.
View Our Latest Analysis on BYD
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Alzheimer’s Drug Stocks: Investing in Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.