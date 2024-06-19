Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BYD opened at C$259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$253.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$276.70. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$224.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

