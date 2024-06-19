Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Trading Down 1%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 306,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,223,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 13.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brand Engagement Network stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNAI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Brand Engagement Network at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.