Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Trading Down 1%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 306,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,223,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.
