Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.69. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

