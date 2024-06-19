Brokerages Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Target Price at C$19.58

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.
MHC.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHC.UN
Insider Transactions at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MHC.UN opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of C$265.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.56.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.