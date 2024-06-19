Brokerages Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Target Price at C$19.58

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

MHC.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,710 shares of company stock worth $41,404. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:MHC.UN opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of C$265.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.56.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

