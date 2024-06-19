Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $34.64

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Stock Up 2.3 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.