Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $292.79

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.79.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

CRM opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,470 shares of company stock worth $172,557,838. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

