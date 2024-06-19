Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

BN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 3,729,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.